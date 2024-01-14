SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE SSY opened at $0.92 on Thursday. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.42.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 212.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,638 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of SunLink Health Systems worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

