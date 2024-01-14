Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $492.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,003,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,424. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $503.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $566.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

