StockNews.com Lowers Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

OFIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.50 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Orthofix Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 77.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth $99,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Featured Articles

