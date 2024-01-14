StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of TTNP opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,021.31% and a negative return on equity of 302.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

