StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:SFE opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.97. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

Safeguard Scientifics’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, January 16th. The 100-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 16th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, January 16th.

Safeguard Scientifics Cuts Dividend

Safeguard Scientifics ( NYSE:SFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 128,391 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

