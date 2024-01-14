StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Retractable Technologies has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $35.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 8.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

About Retractable Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

