StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Retractable Technologies has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $35.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 8.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retractable Technologies
About Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Retractable Technologies
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.