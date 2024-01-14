Startek (NYSE:SRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SRT has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Startek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barrington Research downgraded Startek from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Startek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Get Startek alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Startek

Startek Stock Performance

NYSE:SRT opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $178.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Startek has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $93.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.55 million. Startek had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Startek will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRT. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Startek in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Startek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Startek by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Startek in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Startek in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About Startek

(Get Free Report)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.