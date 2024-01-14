Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives $134.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.00.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $152.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 363.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.31. Splunk has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $153.30.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $1,310,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Splunk by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,553 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after buying an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 182,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after buying an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

