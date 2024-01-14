Southern (NYSE:SO) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $72.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of SO opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Southern has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.22.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,950 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $435,979,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 150.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Southern by 5,840.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,575 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

