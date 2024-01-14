Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $58.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SQM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average of $60.07.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.6094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.44%.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.