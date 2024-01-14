Snider Financial Group Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Snider Financial Group cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 245.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 281,724 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $122,472,000 after purchasing an additional 200,199 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,018.8% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 20,447 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,216 shares of company stock valued at $60,120,750. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.26.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.2 %

NVDA stock opened at $547.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $487.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.19. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $553.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

