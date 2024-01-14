Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $63.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $56.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.87.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

SMAR stock opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.02 and a beta of 0.87. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $482,231.36. Following the sale, the executive now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,742.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $482,231.36. Following the sale, the executive now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,742.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,313 in the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,848,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,307,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,430,000 after purchasing an additional 261,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,526,000 after purchasing an additional 130,431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,493,000 after purchasing an additional 344,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,557,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,118,000 after purchasing an additional 126,103 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

