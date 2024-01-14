SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SLG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a sell rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.23.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 1.0 %

SLG stock opened at $45.39 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.22%.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,573,000 after buying an additional 1,924,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $38,666,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,508,000 after buying an additional 988,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,417,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 111.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,139,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after purchasing an additional 600,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

