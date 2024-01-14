Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

SPG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.38.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $146.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $146.91. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

