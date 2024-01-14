SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SIF opened at $3.06 on Thursday. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

