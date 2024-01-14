Short Interest in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Expands By 172.3%

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,600 shares, a growth of 172.3% from the December 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:INDY opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

