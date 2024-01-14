Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Holdings Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,205 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ST. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,942 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 319.7% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,854,000 after buying an additional 3,147,593 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after buying an additional 1,373,199 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at $58,556,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 41.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,575,000 after buying an additional 1,156,690 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Featured Stories

