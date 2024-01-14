Seaport Res Ptn Comments on TPI Composites, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TPI Composites in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year. The consensus estimate for TPI Composites’ current full-year earnings is ($5.25) per share.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $372.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.81 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 11.97% and a negative return on equity of 623.20%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TPIC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TPI Composites from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $3.18 on Friday. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 211.6% in the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,884,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,468 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at $9,418,000. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $2,163,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 341.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 810,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 627,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at $5,713,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

