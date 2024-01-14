Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $43.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.91.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEE

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SEE stock opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.31. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.88.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. Analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 177.1% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 80.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.