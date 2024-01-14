Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Safehold from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded Safehold from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

Safehold Trading Up 1.2 %

SAFE opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 38.91 and a current ratio of 38.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. Safehold has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Safehold had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently -9.29%.

Institutional Trading of Safehold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,709,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,234,000 after buying an additional 816,033 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth about $369,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 74.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth about $355,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

