Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Rating Lowered by Vertical Research

Vertical Research lowered shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.33.

R opened at $110.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.45. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $119.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,959.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,964.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,240 shares of company stock worth $2,737,387. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 115,284.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,338,000 after buying an additional 3,375,533 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ryder System by 1,051.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,889,000 after buying an additional 2,329,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ryder System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,796,000 after buying an additional 101,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,666,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

