RXO (NYSE:RXO) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded RXO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RXO from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.69.

NYSE:RXO opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,257.00, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. RXO has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.88 million. RXO had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,845,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,668,408.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,845,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,668,408.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine S. Breves acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 205,948 shares of company stock worth $4,013,364. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 6,329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 7,985.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

