Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $123.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $111.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Utilities from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.63. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $83.79 and a twelve month high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.09%. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,048,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

