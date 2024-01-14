Royal Bank of Canada Raises TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $110.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.00.

SNX stock opened at $103.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.96. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.67.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $518,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,700.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $518,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,700.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Miau sold 6,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $620,633.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,849,776.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,402 shares of company stock worth $8,073,734. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 33.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

