Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

