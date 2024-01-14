Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $11.50

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.41.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $13.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $2,736,929.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,943.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $2,736,929.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,943.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $800,830.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,297.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,233,549 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,151 over the last 90 days. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

