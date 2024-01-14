RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RLJ. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.70.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at $366,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,423 shares in the company, valued at $428,585.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,291.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 243,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 31,501 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,588,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

