Research Analysts Set Expectations for Avantor, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Avantor in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVTR

Avantor Stock Down 1.7 %

AVTR stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after buying an additional 18,711,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,457,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,837,000 after buying an additional 211,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,660,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,333,000 after buying an additional 1,984,205 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Avantor by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,077,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,362,000 after buying an additional 4,948,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avantor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,882,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,604,000 after buying an additional 372,680 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.