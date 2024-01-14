Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Given New $191.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $167.00 to $191.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.70.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $168.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.10 and a 200-day moving average of $149.67. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $170.62.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,165,000 after purchasing an additional 509,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,108,000 after purchasing an additional 474,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,143,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.