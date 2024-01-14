Redburn Atlantic Downgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Neutral

Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $199.69.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $185.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.47. Apple has a 1 year low of $131.66 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its stake in Apple by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apple by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 22.2% in the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

