Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

RRC has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Range Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Range Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.82. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $648.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 5.73%.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 267.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

