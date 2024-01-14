Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Cut by Analyst

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNSFree Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Avanos Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

AVNS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $905.31 million, a PE ratio of -16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.60 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,134,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,715,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 709,959 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $11,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after purchasing an additional 392,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,987,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,104,000 after purchasing an additional 349,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

