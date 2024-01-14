Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Vishay Intertechnology in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Vishay Intertechnology’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of VSH stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $42,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.