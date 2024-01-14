PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.18.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM opened at $104.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.84. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $49.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,040 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,783,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,251,000 after purchasing an additional 144,960 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,125,000 after buying an additional 95,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

