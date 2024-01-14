PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) CFO Kevin Waters Sells 17,310 Shares

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCTGet Free Report) CFO Kevin Waters sold 17,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $780,161.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,881.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Waters also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 13th, Kevin Waters sold 71,465 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,862,173.25.
  • On Friday, December 8th, Kevin Waters sold 6,888 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $275,657.76.
  • On Wednesday, December 6th, Kevin Waters sold 4,360 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $174,487.20.

Shares of PRCT opened at $46.82 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.02.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRCT. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

