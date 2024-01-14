Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of Power REIT stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Power REIT has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PW. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Power REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Power REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Power REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Power REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Power REIT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

