Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PNR. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Get Pentair alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PNR

Pentair Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PNR opened at $70.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pentair has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $73.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pentair by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.