Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

PATK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.86.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $103.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.79.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,490 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,003 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.