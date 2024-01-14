Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,459 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

FIX opened at $203.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.77 and a 200-day moving average of $181.47. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.81 and a 52-week high of $211.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,284.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,284.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,710. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

