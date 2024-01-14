Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after buying an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,730,000 after buying an additional 1,209,827 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $123.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.12. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

