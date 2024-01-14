Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $300.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.51. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.