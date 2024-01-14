Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMAT stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $473.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

