Palantir Technologies Inc. Sells 19,700 Shares of Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT) Stock

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $25,413.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,365,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,921,874.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Palantir Technologies Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 8th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 42,106 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $58,106.28.
- On Friday, January 5th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 24,884 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $37,823.68.
- On Wednesday, January 3rd, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 15,901 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $26,236.65.
Rubicon Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:RBT opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $16.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technologies
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBT. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Rubicon Technologies by 931.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,545,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,443 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Rubicon Technologies by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,494,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 744,625 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Rubicon Technologies by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 781,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 481,444 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rubicon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rubicon Technologies by 643.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 371,100 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Rubicon Technologies Company Profile
Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.
