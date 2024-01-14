Palantir Technologies Inc. Sells 19,700 Shares of Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT) Stock

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $25,413.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,365,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,921,874.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Palantir Technologies Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 42,106 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $58,106.28.

On Friday, January 5th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 24,884 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $37,823.68.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 15,901 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $26,236.65.

NYSE:RBT opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $16.56.

Rubicon Technologies ( NYSE:RBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $171.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Rubicon Technologies, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBT. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Rubicon Technologies by 931.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,545,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,443 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Rubicon Technologies by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,494,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 744,625 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Rubicon Technologies by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 781,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 481,444 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rubicon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rubicon Technologies by 643.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 371,100 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

