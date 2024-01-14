Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Sells $864,914.77 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Albert Erani sold 197,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $864,914.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,025,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,939,713.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Organogenesis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $3.92 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $108.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Organogenesis from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Organogenesis by 80.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Organogenesis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Organogenesis by 3.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Organogenesis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

Further Reading

