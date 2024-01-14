NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 68.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $547.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $553.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.26.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,216 shares of company stock valued at $60,120,750. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

