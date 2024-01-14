NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Wealth Management Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 5.6% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayport LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 69.6% in the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.26.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $547.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $553.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $487.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,216 shares of company stock worth $60,120,750. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

