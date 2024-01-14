New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,330 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 127.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 98.10%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

