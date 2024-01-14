Navient’s (NAVI) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a $14.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NAVI. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Navient from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens cut shares of Navient from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Navient from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.96.

Navient Price Performance

Navient stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. Navient has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 12.81 and a quick ratio of 12.81.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Navient had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Navient will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at Navient

In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,656.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Navient

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 277.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 314.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Navient by 299.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

