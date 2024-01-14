Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 26,052 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,052 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Cabot worth $12,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cabot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 416.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,366 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 460.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. UBS Group cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $63.73 and a 1 year high of $86.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

