Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,253 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.45% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $12,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $72.77.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

